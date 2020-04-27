EDMONTON -- Temperatures will continue to hit highs in the 15 to 20 degree range this week.

(We had highs of 18 and 15 this past weekend in Edmonton).

That's near to slightly above average for the end of April/early May.

The pattern remains relatively dry for most of this week in the Edmonton Metro Region.

However, there IS a slight risk of some scattered showers and possibly even an isolated thundershower in the area this afternoon/early evening.

Showers are already falling across areas from the Peace Country east through Slave Lake and on towards Cold Lake.

Those showers should slowly push NE through the morning.

The afternoon precip risk is thanks to some heating and a surface trough moving in from the west later today.

WIND Outlook:

After a GUSTY weekend, we'll see the wind taper off A BIT today.

Light wind this morning will give way to gusts in the 30 km/h range this afternoon.

Similar gusts are expected on Tuesday.

The weekend had gusts up to 70 km/h in the Edmonton area on Sunday with wind gusting between 40 and 60 km/h from 8am to 6pm.

Saturday had afternoon gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny this morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Wind: Light this morning, then W 15-20 with gusts to 30 this afternoon.

High: 18

Tonight - Slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm early in the evening.

Clearing overnight. Breezy.

9pm: 12

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Wind: W 15 gusting to 30.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16