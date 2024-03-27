Warrants issued for 1 in violent LRT assault, police still trying to identify 3 other suspects

Police are looking for several people after a violent assault at an LRT station last month.

A 64-year-old man was waiting for a train on the platform at Churchill Station at 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 24 when he was approached by a man.

According to police, a brief verbal exchange took place, and the man attacked the 64-year-old, knocking him to the ground and violently assaulting him.

Five other people reportedly joined in on the attack and robbed the man before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Two people have been arrested and warrants have been issued for a third, but investigators are still trying to identify three others.

A photo of the three unknown people was released on Wednesday.

From left to right, the first man is described as having a medium build and height, wearing a black hat, white puffy jacket with a maroon scarf, black pants, white running shoes with no laces, and carrying a black backpack.

The second person, who was on a grey bicycle, is described as a 30 to 40 year old man, 5'7" to 5'9" with a slim build, dyed hair, wearing a black face mask and a black hat with a marijuana leaf on it, a black and orange scarf, black jacket with a "Jordan" logo on the front, dark blue jeans, dark grey shoes, and carrying a grey backpack.

The third person, who is behind the man on the bicycle in the photo, is a 25 to 30-year-old woman with a medium build and height and shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing a brown sweater, teal pants, white running shoes, and was carrying a black and white piece of cloth.

Warrants for aggravated assault, possessing an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, and robbery have also been issued for Markus Lee Gladue, 21,

Additionally, police have charged 28-year-old Brady Rodney Descroches-Smith with aggravated assault and robbery.

At the time of his arrest, Descroches-Smith was also wanted for first-degree murder by the Grande Prairie RCMP.

Travis Damian Houle, 35, has also been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and failure to comply with a court order.

Anyone with information on the three unknown assailants is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.