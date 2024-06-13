Watch: 'You have the best player on the planet': Our Lady Peace on opening for the Oilers

Canadian rockers Our Lady Peace performed outside Rogers Place on Thursday afternoon ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Before the game, band members Raine Maida and Duncan Coutts spoke to CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa about the significance of a Stanley Cup Final game in Canada.

Shania Twain will play a free concert at Rogers Place ahead of Game 4 on Saturday at 4 p.m.

No ticket is required to attend the concert.