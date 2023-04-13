Water quality advisory continues for lake west of Edmonton after sewage spill

A water quality advisory issued by Alberta Health Services for Big Lake is still in effect.

The lake is just west of Edmonton in Sturgeon County.

The advisory was initially issued on Jan. 19 as a result of sewage run-off that had entered the lake and its shoreline after a pipeline carrying wastewater ruptured.

The site of the spill is near Range Road 261 at Lakeshore Estates.

AHS says elevated levels of fecal bacteria may continue to be present at the spill site and surrounding area on the south shore, and it is unclear how far the runoff may extend on the shoreline.

It is reminding the public of the advisory because the lake is beginning to thaw, and public use is likely to increase.

Anyone who comes into contact with the bacteria may experience gastrointestinal illness, as well as the possibility of skin, ear, and eye infections.

Lake users are advised not to consume fish from the lake, and not to consume lake water, even if it's been treated.

Do not swim or wade at the site of the spill, or allow your pets to swim or wade.

Boat users, including kayaks and canoes, are encouraged to avoid as much contact with lake water as possible.

Rinse off after any recreational activity, and wash your hands as soon as possible.

Health inspectors continue to monitor the situation.