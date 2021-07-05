EDMONTON -- Voluntary water restrictions on non-essential water use in southeast Edmonton and surrounding communities have been lifted as water supply levels return to normal.

Last week EPCOR and many municipalities in the Edmonton region initiated water restrictions to reduce water usage due to the historic heat wave affecting Alberta.

The utilities provider said some customers in southeast Edmonton had been experiencing low water pressure due to the combination of warm temperatures and limitations with pumping infrastructure.

“Thank you to everyone who helped conserve water,” said Audrey Cudrak, EPCOR water treatment plants director, in a statement.

“Our customers in the southeast reduced their water consumption to help manage demands during the latest run of hot temperatures.

Despite the restriction being lifted, EPCOR recommended Edmontonians continue to practice wise water use practices.

Strathcona County lifted its own water restriction on Monday.

“Thank you to residents and businesses that conserved water during the restriction,” said Strathcona County water and wastewater manager Tammy Lockhart in a statement.

The county says spray decks and spray parks are open again and will resume their normal operating hours.

Sturgeon County, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc County, and Stony Plain all lifted their water restrictions as well.