Mural at M.E. LaZerte School celebrates reconciliation and transit in Edmonton

A new mural at an Edmonton high school celebrates reconciliation, the city's spirit and its transit system.

The painting at M.E. LaZerte School includes some of Edmonton's most iconic landmarks that are accessible by bus, as well as symbols of Indigenous culture.

More than 45 students painted the mural this summer.

"I just really saw the impact art has in the community," organizer Sophia Young said on Thursday. "Particularly with youth, because it's one of the best ways we can make youth feel empowered."

Several non-profit organizations, including Get on the Bus and Action for Healthy Communities worked with the school to make the mural possible.