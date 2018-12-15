

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





The owner of an Edmonton cheer team is grateful there were no serious injuries after the bus they were in was involved in a collision Friday morning.

The team comprised of girls aged 12 to 16 had arrived in Las Vegas for the American Grand Cheer Competition.

Kim Fiissel, owner of Alberta Cheer Empire, said they had just left the airport and were on their way to their hotel when the crash happened, sending passengers flying.

“The scariest part for me was when I got off the floor of the bus and knew I had to check each row,” said Fiissel. “And just the sickening feeling in my stomach is just that if I feel hurt right now, what are the kids like? And the other thought going through my head is then their parents and how upset they're going to be.”

Fiisell and four others were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

“We’re just very, very lucky to be in the shape that we’re in. We are all very sore but the fact that we were able to all walk away and not have anything serious is something that we will forever be grateful for.”

The team competes in Las Vegas Saturday night, hoping to qualify for a competition in Orlando, Florida.

With files from Sarah Plowman