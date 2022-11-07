'We're struggling': Edmonton animal rescue seeing rising costs, surge of pets

Some of the pets that ZOE's Animal Rescue Society is caring for (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton). Some of the pets that ZOE's Animal Rescue Society is caring for (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island