EDMONTON -- Three people are facing several charges after police seized weapons and drugs during a traffic stop in central Alberta Monday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP noticed a vehicle with a stolen licence plate and conducted a traffic stop just after 12 p.m.

The three people in the vehicle were arrested, and officers found several weapons, including a loaded sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine, stolen documents, bank records and credit card information.

Brianna Crookedlegs, 20, Connor Heap, 27, and Jennifer Kimberley McDougall, 33, are facing a total of 54 charges.

Heap and McDougall were released and are scheduled to appear in court June 17. Crookedlegs is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court that same day.