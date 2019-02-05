Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Weather blamed for senior’s death southeast of Edmonton
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 6:19PM MST
Extreme weather conditions are being blamed for the death of a 93-year-old man in Killam, Alta., on Monday.
A man identified by family members as Donald Davidson was reported missing. Later on Monday, a passerby found an abandoned vehicle that belonged to Davidson on a rural road.
Davidson’s family told CTV News his car ended up in a ditch, so he tried to walk to town before he was found dead.
There is an extreme cold warning for Killam, a town located approximately 170 km from Edmonton.