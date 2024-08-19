'Well-known' drug dealer arrested in Fort McMurray; $100K in drugs, cash seized

Police in Fort McMurray seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs and cash from three homes last week.

On Wednesday, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and Wood Buffalo RCMP searched the homes as part of an investigation into a "well-known drug dealer" in the region, police said in a news release.

At one of the homes searched, a condo in Eagle Ridge, police arrested a 51-year-old man, who was previously convicted of drug and firearms offences and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Officers found 1,051 grams of cocaine, $18,790 in cash and a firearm.

"This individual is arguably one of the most well-known organized crime figures in the region," said ALERT Staff Sgt. Mark Wait.

"His alleged proclivity for drugs continues to put the community in harm’s way and I’m glad our team was able to take a significant amount of harmful substances off the streets."

A 39-year-old was also arrested and is charged with, alongside the 51-year-old, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

The 51-year-old is in custody and expected in court on Tuesday.

More suspects were identified and additional arrests and charges are "being contemplated," ALERT added.

Anyone with information on drug or gang activity in their community is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-22-8477 or online.