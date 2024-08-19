EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Well-known' drug dealer arrested in Fort McMurray; $100K in drugs, cash seized

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Police in Fort McMurray seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs and cash from three homes last week.

    On Wednesday, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and Wood Buffalo RCMP searched the homes as part of an investigation into a "well-known drug dealer" in the region, police said in a news release.

    At one of the homes searched, a condo in Eagle Ridge, police arrested a 51-year-old man, who was previously convicted of drug and firearms offences and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

    Officers found 1,051 grams of cocaine, $18,790 in cash and a firearm.

    "This individual is arguably one of the most well-known organized crime figures in the region," said ALERT Staff Sgt. Mark Wait.

    "His alleged proclivity for drugs continues to put the community in harm’s way and I’m glad our team was able to take a significant amount of harmful substances off the streets."

    A 39-year-old was also arrested and is charged with, alongside the 51-year-old, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

    The 51-year-old is in custody and expected in court on Tuesday.

    More suspects were identified and additional arrests and charges are "being contemplated," ALERT added.

    Anyone with information on drug or gang activity in their community is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-22-8477 or online.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • Empower Simcoe closes group homes

      Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News