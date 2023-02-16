West Edmonton Mall announces death of Kelpie the California sea lion

West Edmonton Mall has announced one of its California sea lions has died.

Kelpie, who was 28, died on Wednesday, according to the mall.

The sea lion had lived at West Edmonton Mall's marine life facility since Oct. 23, 2004.

She was born at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland on June 23, 1994.

"Kelpie was a favourite among staff and visitors alike, known for her eager personality, love of attention, and high energy. She lived a long and healthy life, and at 28 years old, she was considered very geriatric for her species," the mall said in a news release, adding California sea lions live between 15 and 20 years, on average.

"The extremely hard decision to humanely euthanize Kelpie was made by our veterinary team after a thorough examination and with her best interests in mind."

The marine life centre at the mall is also home to sea lions Clara, Pablo, Quinty, and Wembley.

The mall is asking anyone who wants to remember Kelpie to contribute to Hope for Wildlife, a charitable organization that rescues and rehabilitates injured and orphaned wild animals.