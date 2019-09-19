A man was rushed to hospital Thursday evening after rolling his pickup on an Anthony Henday Drive offramp, closing it for several hours.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on the offramp for 100 Avenue eastbound and Highway 16A westbound.

The man was driving alone at the time, and no other vehicles were involved, Edmonton Police Service confirmed.

Just before 10 p.m., officers with the EPS Major Collisions Investigation Unit (MCIU) arrived on-scene to take photos and measurements.

Acting Staff Sgt. John Rosser said the extent of the driver's injuries was unknown and the offramp would reopen when MCIU officers had completed their investigation.