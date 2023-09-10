Wetaskiwin house fires contained, some residents remain evacuated: RCMP

Several fires along 46 Avenue in Wetaskiwin have been contained, but residents in the immediate area remain evacuated.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP said a garage fire on a property between 54 and 55 Street had spread to two other homes and was at risk of spreading further due to windy conditions.

Officials called the scene "chaotic," and the public was asked to avoid the areas while crews worked to contain the fires.

Some nearby residents were asked to evacuate their homes.

Two hours later, Mounties said the fires had been contained and some residents were allowed back home.

People living in the immediate area were not allowed to return at that time.