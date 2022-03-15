Wetaskiwin residents asked to help ID man involved in 'altercation' with child

Wetaskiwin police are asking for the public's help identifying a man whose behaviour toward a girl earlier in the week was "suspicious."

An "altercation" at 47 Street and 48 Avenue was reported on March 13. No other details were provided.

Mounties described the man as six feet tall, between 35 and 40 years old, and as possibly having an eastern European accent.

He had brown hair, was dressed in all black, and carried snow boots and a hockey bag.

Witnesses or community residents with security or dash-cam footage of the man are asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200.