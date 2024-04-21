What Oilers fans need to know ahead of NHL playoff opener at Rogers Place Monday

The Edmonton Oilers are facing off against the Los Angeles Kings Monday.

It's the third year the teams have met each other in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Tickets for the home game are limited, but the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) said Sunday that last-minute tickets may be released Monday.

Fans can sign up for last minute ticket alerts here.

At United Sport and Cycle, the purchasing push for the playoffs was well underway by the weekend, said hockey manager Barry Kostanuick.

"It's a passionate city, it's a passionate fan base," Kostanuick said.

"I think everyone has a McDavid and a Draisaitl jersey or T-shirt in the closet," he said. "So now it's, who can they add?"

According to Kostanuick, this year's "hot player" is Zach Hyman, who just wrapped up his first 50-goal season.

Limited edition 2024 Oilers playoff merch is now available online and at the Oilers Official Team Store in Ice District Plaza.

Watch parties

For those looking to catch the game outside Rogers Place, there will be outdoor watch parties at Ice District Plaza and the Scotiabank Fan Park.

Both events feature food, DJs and special promotions including ticket giveaways.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The parties are free to attend, but space is limited so guests should arrive early.

Nearby, the Canadian Icehouse is expecting a full house.

General manager Tian Anderson said an additional 40 service staff have been onboarded to help with "the madness that is going to unfold."

It's not always predictable whether they'll need the extra hands, he said, but this year they had a full six weeks to get ready.

"(The Oilers) did so well this year that we were able to get ahead of it," Anderson said. "We started training, hiring and having people prepared for Game 1."

The restaurant can handle 420 guests on each floor, so guests should expect a smaller menu and plenty of excitement, Anderson added.

"It gets rowdy, there's always a couple fights here and there," he said. "But nothing we can't handle."

50/50

As of Sunday afternoon, the Oilers Playoffs 50/50 jackpot was more than $870,000.

According to OEG, it's the largest 50/50 raffle in professional sports.

Money raised by the 50/50 will support the Kids with Cancer Society, the Ben Stelter Foundation and the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

The main raffle jackpot draw takes place April 24 at 11 p.m.

Tickets for Game 3 and 4 on-the-road watch parties inside Rogers Place go on sale Monday. They are $5 and the net proceeds will be used to support charities across Oil Country.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Monday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti and Dave Mitchell