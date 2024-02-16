What to do for fun on Family Day in Edmonton

EDMONTON
    Family Day at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. (Source: Edmonton.ca) Family Day at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. (Source: Edmonton.ca)
    Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.

    Sir Winston Churchill Square

    Winspear Centre

    • Free Family Day programming at the Winspear Centre from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., including a drum circle by Rhythm, Rhythm, Rhythm facilitated by Lucas Coffey.

    Citadel Theatre

    • Free performances of the classic fairytale Cinderella by the Alberta Musical Theatre Company. Shows run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

    Edmonton Public Libraries

    Ice District

    • Enjoy free admission to the Open Community Competition at the UIAA World Ice Climbing Championships and Yeg Ice Fest. There will be food, entertainment, a winter market, and the family fun zone. Clinics are available for all levels of climbers, from never tried to experienced. Visit the Yeg Ice Fest website for more information.

    Alberta legislature

    Muttart Conservatory

    • Visit the Prehistoric Paradise Family Day event at the Muttart Conservatory from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Find dinosaurs, reptiles, and large insects throughout the pyramids as part of the 'Giants in the Mist' show and enjoy activities for all ages, such as airbrush tattoos, a magician, crafts, sensory play, and a scavenger hunt. General admission applies. Between Feb. 17 and April 1, Alberta residents can receive a two-for-one admission to both the Edmonton Valley Zoo and the Muttart Conservatory.

    Edmonton Valley Zoo

    • Sit next to a campfire and enjoy educational animal talks, crafts, games and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission applies. Between Feb. 17 and April 1, Alberta residents can receive a two-for-one admission to both the Edmonton Valley Zoo and the Muttart Conservatory.

    Silver Skate Festival

    Edmonton winter patios

    Community recreation and leisure centres

    • All recreation centres – with the exception of Jasper Place Leisure Centre, ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre, and St. Francis Xavier Sports Centre – will be open on Monday. Eastglen Leisure Centre will be featuring its inflatable obstacle course, Mill Woods wave pool will be running during public swim times, and the Dr. Anne Anderson Community Centre will have a free family zumba party. Visit facility websites for hours and admission prices.

    Front Yards in Bloom: Winterscapes

    Reuse Centre

    • Enjoy Family Day at the Reuse Centre. There will be board games, a colouring contest, and a toy swap where children can trade up to five toys. Admission is free, but donations to the Reuse Centre are appreciated.

    Family Fishing Weekend

