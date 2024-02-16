What to do for fun on Family Day in Edmonton
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Sir Winston Churchill Square
- There will be free Family Day activities, games, music and more in the square from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a special performance by Hula Hoop Circus from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Winspear Centre
- Free Family Day programming at the Winspear Centre from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., including a drum circle by Rhythm, Rhythm, Rhythm facilitated by Lucas Coffey.
Citadel Theatre
- Free performances of the classic fairytale Cinderella by the Alberta Musical Theatre Company. Shows run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Edmonton Public Libraries
- Enjoy a free family baking class, concert, storytelling, crafts and more at the Stanley A. Milner Library. Visit the Edmonton Public Library website for more information on events taking place at branches around the city.
Ice District
- Enjoy free admission to the Open Community Competition at the UIAA World Ice Climbing Championships and Yeg Ice Fest. There will be food, entertainment, a winter market, and the family fun zone. Clinics are available for all levels of climbers, from never tried to experienced. Visit the Yeg Ice Fest website for more information.
Alberta legislature
- Enjoy free musical performances, magic shows, juggling, circus acts, crafts, storytelling, and Lego activities at the Alberta Legislature Building and Queen Elizabeth II Building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The legislature building will also be hosting an open house.
Muttart Conservatory
- Visit the Prehistoric Paradise Family Day event at the Muttart Conservatory from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Find dinosaurs, reptiles, and large insects throughout the pyramids as part of the 'Giants in the Mist' show and enjoy activities for all ages, such as airbrush tattoos, a magician, crafts, sensory play, and a scavenger hunt. General admission applies. Between Feb. 17 and April 1, Alberta residents can receive a two-for-one admission to both the Edmonton Valley Zoo and the Muttart Conservatory.
Edmonton Valley Zoo
- Sit next to a campfire and enjoy educational animal talks, crafts, games and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission applies. Between Feb. 17 and April 1, Alberta residents can receive a two-for-one admission to both the Edmonton Valley Zoo and the Muttart Conservatory.
Silver Skate Festival
- Monday marks the final day of the Silver Skate Festival at Sir Wilfred Laurier Park. Enjoy free storytelling, a snow sculpture garden, and more. Admission is free and Edmonton Transit Service is offering a free shuttle service to the festival on Family Day.
Edmonton winter patios
- Visit one of the new winter patios in Edmonton. For a list of participating businesses, including those that accept pets, visit the WinterCity Edmonton website.
Community recreation and leisure centres
- All recreation centres – with the exception of Jasper Place Leisure Centre, ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre, and St. Francis Xavier Sports Centre – will be open on Monday. Eastglen Leisure Centre will be featuring its inflatable obstacle course, Mill Woods wave pool will be running during public swim times, and the Dr. Anne Anderson Community Centre will have a free family zumba party. Visit facility websites for hours and admission prices.
Front Yards in Bloom: Winterscapes
- Create a wintery display in your front yard as part of the city's annual Winterscapes photo contest. Visit the city's website for terms and conditions and a prize list. Entries and nominations close Feb. 19.
Reuse Centre
- Enjoy Family Day at the Reuse Centre. There will be board games, a colouring contest, and a toy swap where children can trade up to five toys. Admission is free, but donations to the Reuse Centre are appreciated.
Family Fishing Weekend
- February 17 to 19 is Family Fishing Weekend in Alberta. Enjoy three days of fishing without having a licence. There will be Kids Can Catch events in Onoway, Pigeon Lake, Sylvan Lake, and Wabamun Lake.
