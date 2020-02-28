EDMONTON -- The weekend has arrived! Here are some events and attractions to enjoy in Edmonton.

SkirtsAFire Festival

Edmonton’s only theatre and multidisciplinary arts festival featuring women is underway in venues around the city.

This 10-day festival continues through March 8, International Women’s Day.

From plays, poetry, painting and more, the SkirtsAFire festival’s goal is to reflect the diversity of women in the arts community.

The Main Event

Edmontonians are invited to help people fight Parkinson disease at 'The Main Event' on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District.

The special fundraiser includes five amateur boxing fights and a keynote address from championship boxer Jelena Mrdjenovich.

Edmonton Oilers game

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Saturday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m.

It will be Zach Kassian’s first game back from suspension.

"It's an important month we have ahead & I'm excited to be back, fresh & ready to go."



Hear from Kassian as he gets set to return from suspension Saturday when the #Oilers take on the Jets pic.twitter.com/l45HhotMVj — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 27, 2020

Community Swing ‘N’ Skate Saturday

The Edmonton Arts Council is hosting its final Community Swing ‘N’ Skate of the season on Saturday at the Yellowbird Community League, 10710 – 19 Avenue.

Free skate rentals are available beginning at noon. Live music by Dave Babcock and his Jump Orchestra begins a 1 p.m. with dance lessons by Sugar Swing.

The all-ages event continues until 4 p.m.

Final week for the Ice Castles

The winter attraction in Hawrelak Park is in its final week. The Ice Castles will close for the season on Saturday, March 7.

Featuring ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, lights and frozen thrones, the Ice Castles have welcomed thousands of people since opening in January.

Tickets are still available for this weekend.