EDMONTON -- Both the Royal Alberta Museum and Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology will be open within one week.

The museums are opening May 16 and May 22, respectively, under a new set of rules aimed at reducing COVID-19 spread.

Tickets will have to be pre-booked online and will be timed, so as to stage groups of visitors.

Both will operate with reduced hours and capacity limits, and increased hygiene practices.

“We know Albertans are craving those regular activities, like going out to museums, and we understand how important it is for people to safely get back to their everyday lives. We are excited that this can be a part of the transition for Albertans,” wrote Culture Minister Leela Sharon Aheer in an announcement.

“Our museums are following cleaning guidelines and capacity limits, as well as informing visitors how they can participate so we can make this a successful relaunch.”

Visitors are asked to:

Not visit if they are feeling unwell or displaying symptoms;

Follow provincial guidelines regarding handwashing, physical distancing and good hygiene;

Wear non-medical masks in public spaces where distancing is difficult,

Use the hand sanitizer and wash stations throughout the museum,

Look, but not touch, exhibits; and

Be patient while sharing space with other visitors.

Tickets will be offered at 20 per cent off until June 30 on opening weekend and weekdays.