What you need to know about Big Air's return to Edmonton this weekend

Athletes got a chance to check out the slope at Commonwealth Stadium Wednesday ahead of the Big Air World Cup.

The snowboarding competition returns to Edmonton this weekend, bringing more boarders, bigger jumps and better vibes.

Big Air is the first stop on Canada's Shred The North Series. It promises elite athletes from around the world taking on what organizers call the "world's largest scaffolding jump."

Competitors will be judged on style and creativity, rather than the number of rotations.

To help get bigger air, this year's ramp has been extended to two storeys above the top of the stadium. The event also features a new urban snowboarding element on a rail built right into the stands.

The City of Edmonton said more than 350 hours have gone into creating the indoor ski hill for the event, with 116 truck loads of snow (and counting) brought in from Rabbit Hill.

The competition will be accompanied by a new winter festival featuring live music, action sport demonstrations and a public tube slide.

Tickets are $60 and are available here. Tickets for children under 12 are free with a paid adult.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Guests are encouraged to arrive to the event early, and gates will open at 1 p.m.

The City of Edmonton said parking around Commonwealth Stadium will be restricted during the event.

Free parking will be available at the Clareview and Belvedere LRT stations.

The city will also be offering Park and Ride bus service to and from the stadium from the Eaux Claires Transit Centre, Lewis Farms Transit Centre and the Nakî Transit Centre. Regular fares apply.

Service begins at 12:30 p.m. and buses run every 10 minutes. Return service will run until the stadium is clear.

For more information on public transit fares and routes, click here.