EDMONTON -- The good news: Edmonton made the Top 100 world’s best cities.

But…five Canadian cities finished ahead of Alberta’s capital, including Calgary.

Best Cities, a division of Resonance Consultancy, ranks cities based on place, product, programming, people, prosperity and promotion.

The Top 5 includes London, New York, Paris, Moscow and Tokyo, in that order.

Edmonton came in at 76, just behind Adelaide and ahead of Marseille.

With a moving shot of the High Level Bridge and the University of Alberta in the background this fall, Best Cities calls Edmonton “The City of Festivals.”

“From Fringe theater to street performers to an increasingly important international film festival, there are more than 50 large, city-sanctioned events every year,” the website reads. “A recent downtown revival has now catapulted the city into the ‘urban renewal’ conversation that has been happening in other North American industrial regions. The catalyst has been the new Rogers Place arena downtown, occupied by the National Hockey League’s Edmonton Oilers.

The other five Canadian cities are Toronto (13), Vancouver (34), Montreal (41), Calgary (47) and Ottawa (67).

Other notable cities that finished behind Edmonton include Athens (79), Rio de Janeiro (81), New Orleans (85) and Mexico City (97).