Mounties in Whitecourt say a man has been charged after a pair of break-ins at area businesses.

Officers received a report of a break and enter on July 3 at a Canadian Tire where tools and a BB gun were taken. Three days later they responded to reports that a man had stolen cigarettes from a Husky gas station.

Cavan Watt, 21, was identified as the suspect in both thefts and is now facing several charges including:

Break and enter to a business

Break and enter to steal a firearm

Theft under $5,000

Possession of methamphetamine

Watt is has been released on a promise to appear in court on Aug. 13.