Mounties in Whitecourt say a man has been charged after a pair of break-ins at area businesses. 

Officers received a report of a break and enter on July 3 at a Canadian Tire where tools and a BB gun were taken. Three days later they responded to reports that a man had stolen cigarettes from a Husky gas station. 

Cavan Watt, 21, was identified as the suspect in both thefts and is now facing several charges including: 

  • Break and enter to a business
  • Break and enter to steal a firearm
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Possession of methamphetamine

Watt is has been released on a promise to appear in court on Aug. 13. 