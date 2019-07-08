Whitecourt man charged in pair of break and enters
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 4:48PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 4:51PM MDT
Mounties in Whitecourt say a man has been charged after a pair of break-ins at area businesses.
Officers received a report of a break and enter on July 3 at a Canadian Tire where tools and a BB gun were taken. Three days later they responded to reports that a man had stolen cigarettes from a Husky gas station.
Cavan Watt, 21, was identified as the suspect in both thefts and is now facing several charges including:
- Break and enter to a business
- Break and enter to steal a firearm
- Theft under $5,000
- Possession of methamphetamine
Watt is has been released on a promise to appear in court on Aug. 13.