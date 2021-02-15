EDMONTON -- Edmonton police reopened Whitemud Drive between 17 Street and Anthony Henday Drive around 7 a.m. Monday.

Commuters had been asked before 6 a.m. to take alternate routes while officers were working in the area.

Both directions of traffic were closed after officers stopped a driver who was unlawfully at large. The man in his 30s first attempted to flee from police, but eventually pulled to the shoulder east of 17 Street. A woman left the vehicle at that point, however, he did not and police described the man's behaviour as "uncooperateive."

They said it was decided to close the road due to the "unknown risks" of the situation.

After two hours of negotiation, the man was taken into police custody without incident.