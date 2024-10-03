Wild weather: Hurricane Helene and flooding, landslides in Nepal

Here’s a look at some of weather stories that made headlines this past week:

Hurricane Helene tore through the US southwest killing over 160 people across six states and that death toll is expected to rise.

Helene made landfall in Florida as a category four hurriance with an estimated storm surge of between 10 and 15 feet and wind speed around 160 km/h. over 1.5 million homes and business lost power and phone services for several days.

In North Carolina, it was flooding from Helene’s torrential downpours that did most of the damage.

Large parts of Asheville, NC were completely wiped out.

Some vehicles, homes and business were swept away in the waters and videos of at least one home floating down the street have gone viral.

In Nepal, heavy rainfall caused rivers to breach their banks and generated widespread flooding and landslides.

More than 200 people are dead and dozens more are missing.

Homes have been destroyed, highways have been washed out and power lines were knocked down across large parts of the Himalayan country.