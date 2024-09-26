EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Wild weather: Snow in South Africa, flooding in Japan and a hailstorm in Argentina

    Share

    A rare, heavy snowstorm hit parts of South Africa, in the Drakensburg mountains about 300 km southeast of Johannesburg.

    One woman has died from hypothermia after being trapped out in the snow on a minibus.

    It's early spring in the southern hemisphere and this part of South Africa does occasionally see light snow.

    But, this snowfall is extremely rare as some areas are reported to have received up to two metres of snow.

    Torrential downpours led to extensive flooding in central Japan. At least one person is dead and several others are missing.

    Japan's meteorological agency issued it's highest-level warning for some areas due to the unprecedented rain and what officials are calling a "life-threatening situation". Dozens of rivers have overflowed, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

    This was a record-setting rainfall, with one weather station recording over 120mm of rain in one hour. That's nearly five inches.

    And...

    Argentina was hit with severe thunderstorms that produced incredibly large hail.

    Hailstorms aren't unusual in Argentina, but ping pong to baseball-sized hail certainly is rare.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast

    Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News