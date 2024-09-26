Wild weather: Snow in South Africa, flooding in Japan and a hailstorm in Argentina

A rare, heavy snowstorm hit parts of South Africa, in the Drakensburg mountains about 300 km southeast of Johannesburg.

One woman has died from hypothermia after being trapped out in the snow on a minibus.

It's early spring in the southern hemisphere and this part of South Africa does occasionally see light snow.

But, this snowfall is extremely rare as some areas are reported to have received up to two metres of snow.

Torrential downpours led to extensive flooding in central Japan. At least one person is dead and several others are missing.

Japan's meteorological agency issued it's highest-level warning for some areas due to the unprecedented rain and what officials are calling a "life-threatening situation". Dozens of rivers have overflowed, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

This was a record-setting rainfall, with one weather station recording over 120mm of rain in one hour. That's nearly five inches.

And...

Argentina was hit with severe thunderstorms that produced incredibly large hail.

Hailstorms aren't unusual in Argentina, but ping pong to baseball-sized hail certainly is rare.