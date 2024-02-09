With big streak snapped, Oilers back to work against Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers look to begin a new winning streak when they continue their road trip Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.
The Oilers saw their 16-game winning streak -- one shy of the NHL record of 17 posted by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins -- end Tuesday when they kicked off a three-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The good news amid that disappointing defeat, a game in which the Oilers opened the scoring but could not pull away despite having a decided edge in play, was the lessons learned during the streak.
The Oilers are known for their high-octane offensive attack led by Connor McDavid, but their defensive game shone brightly. Edmonton surrendered two or fewer goals in all 14 games prior to facing the Golden Knights, a run that was snapped because of a late, empty-net goal.
"We were playing the right way," defenseman Darnell Nurse told Sportsnet. "Along the way, you create your own luck by doing the right things, and over the 16 games we (did enough of that) to have that win streak."
During their run, the Oilers posted a franchise-record, nine-game road winning streak and goaltender Stuart Skinner set a team mark by winning 12 consecutive games.
"We did an exceptional job to be in the position where we are right now," coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We have some breathing room right now, and we're not happy, we're not content.
"We want to move up in the standings, whether that's second place in the Pacific (Division), maybe first. Who knows what happens with another streak?"
The Ducks appear destined to own strong odds to win the draft lottery again, but return from the All-Star break that was enjoyable due to recent success. Anaheim went into its time off after a 3-2 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 31.
Troy Terry scored with 61 seconds remaining in regulation and then Frank Vatrano tallied in overtime.
"We've been on the wrong side of a lot of those games, so it was nice to have a heroic comeback there," said Terry, who added an assist against the Sharks and has collected four goals and 10 points in a six-game streak.
"It felt kind of like the first 15 games of the year when we were doing that, so it was good."
The Ducks are on a 3-0-1 run, but with their spot in the standings and the March 8 NHL trade deadline coming soon, they are well aware players may soon be on the move.
Among those likely to leave Southern California are key forwards Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, who are all pending unrestricted free-agents.
Vatrano, who has one more season on his contract, is also being named in the trade rumor mill.
"I'm happy in Anaheim, I love it there," Vatrano told dailyfaceoff.com while he was at the All-Star Game. "Obviously, I don't want to go anywhere but that's way out of my control. I'm excited to be in Anaheim right now.
"We've got guys on our team that were playing in the NHL at 18 years old, which is not easy. The things they do on the ice right now, it will be incredible seeing what these guys are like in two to three years."
Field Level Media
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What January's employment data suggests to expect from Bank of Canada in terms of interest rate changes
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record on Friday as temperatures climbed above 13 C during an unseasonably warm February.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Owl photos are flooding the internet ahead of the Super Bowl. Here's why
Instead of Super Bowl information, one small typo later and your search results are filled with owl content instead.
The families of a few Israeli hostages don't want a deal to bring them home. They want Hamas crushed
A small group of hostages' families is pushing a different message: Let the army first finish the job of defeating the militant group, even if that delays the return of their loved ones.
Bail extended for man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after ice hockey player's death
A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson has had his bail extended, police said Friday.
Air Canada flight comes back to Toronto after nearly 7 hours in the air, several landing attempts
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Alberta's unemployment rate steady in January, Lethbridge rate jumps
Alberta's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged last month, though Lethbridge saw a noticeable spike.
-
Didsbury RCMP arrest suspects, lift shelter-in-place order
A shelter-in-place order issued for rural residents near Didsbury, Alta., on Friday, was lifted after police arrested two people.
-
Calgary Distress Centre marks 211 day this weekend
A hotline for Calgarians seeking help with essential needs is in the spotlight this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
City agrees to buy Saskatoon YMCA for proposed downtown arena district
The City of Saskatoon has agreed to purchase the downtown YMCA building with plans to demolish it if council proceeds with a downtown event and entertainment district.
-
Sask. teachers' union, government strike conciliatory tone ahead of talks
The head of the Saskatchewan teachers' union is optimistic there will be a way forward as contract talks resume, but says job action could resume quickly if they aren't productive.
-
Sask. hospital expansion raises questions about the rising cost of raising a building
With Friday’s announcement that PCL Construction won a nearly $1 billion contract to build an expansion of the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, many Saskatchewan residents balked at the price tag.
Regina
-
Sask. changing how hotel rooms are found for those on social assistance
The Saskatchewan government says it's changing how it procures hotels for those on social assistance after a motel owned by a legislature member raised rates when the province paid.
-
Regina physiotherapist charged with sexual assault
A 38-year-old Regina physiotherapist has been accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients.
-
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Atlantic
-
Newcomers praise firefighters after being rescued from blaze during N.S. snowstorm
A family of five are among the survivors after a remarkable rescue from an apartment building that caught fire in Cape Breton during last weekend's paralyzing snowstorm.
-
N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snowplow operator
A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snowplow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.
-
Warm January for Maritimes contributes to record lows in sea ice for the Gulf of St. Lawrence
The combination of storms and warmer air temperatures allowed sea ice in the Gulf of St. Lawrence to reach some daily record lows in the month of January.
Toronto
-
Dog attack in Rexdale leaves woman with life-altering injuries, police say
Police have issued a public safety alert after a dog attack in a Rexdale neighbourhood left a woman with “life-altering” injuries.
-
Ontario signs $3B health-care deal with feds to increase access to doctors, reduce wait times
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
-
Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record on Friday as temperatures climbed above 13 C during an unseasonably warm February.
Montreal
-
Possible children's bodies in 'pigsty' cemetery from the Duplessis era halts Quebec liquor board excavation plans
Quebec's liquor board - the SAQ - has halted excavation work at a warehouse in Montreal after questions were raised about the presence of an informal 'pigsty' cemetery where children's bodies from the 'Duplessis Orphans' era may lay.
-
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
-
More people under 40 getting colorectal cancer: should Quebec offer screenings?
The number of Quebecers under the age of 40 being diagnosed with colorectal cancer is increasing quickly, according to experts in the field.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo: Here's why fare enforcement is good for Ottawa residents
Who doesn't want a reliable and safe transportation system to use during those rainy days in the capital?
-
Concerns over toxicity of unregulated drugs on Ottawa streets, city warns
Ottawa’s unregulated drug supply is seeing a trend of an increased detection of xylazine and benzodiazepines, the city warns.
-
Ottawa man, 69, facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under age of 16
An Ottawa man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in a home in Vanier, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
Kitchener
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener
Kitchener broke a weather record Friday morning and the temperature is expected to keep climbing.
-
Two taken to hospital after crash on busy North Dumfries road
Two drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Blair Road Friday morning.
-
Two taken to hospital after early morning Cambridge fire
Two people had to be taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Preston.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Five Algoma Steel workers burned by molten metal sent to hospital with minor injuries
A reaction set off when molten metal made contact with moisture this week sent five workers at Algoma Steel to hospital. All five have since been released.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crash involving train in Sudbury's valley area
Sudbury police say Bodson Drive in the Valley area is reopened Friday following an overnight collision involving a train and an SUV.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in apartment hallway: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man in a downtown Winnipeg apartment building as a homicide.
-
Winnipeg school could be renamed due to namesake’s past
A request has been submitted to rename a Winnipeg school due to its namesake’s historical past.
-
What January's employment data suggests to expect from Bank of Canada in terms of interest rate changes
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Vancouver
-
Hunting show host fined $4,500 after wildlife offence investigations in B.C., Alberta: BCCOS
The host of an outdoor adventure YouTube show has been fined thousands of dollars and banned from hunting following an investigation, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.
-
'Wild foot pursuit' after man allegedly stole condoms, lube and Band-Aids from store: RCMP
Mounties say they were led on a "wild foot pursuit" after a man allegedly stole condoms, lubricant and Band-Aids from a store in Trail, B.C., last week.
-
'We have been harassed': UBC student group, Muslim organization say they are taking legal action over pro-Hamas stickers on campus
A University of British Columbia student group and the National Council of Canadian Muslims say they are filing a lawsuit over allegedly defamatory stickers that were put up on campus amid the Israel-Gaza war.
Vancouver Island
-
'Full-patch' member of Hells Angels support club among 3 arrested in B.C. organized crime probe
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
-
Weekly respiratory illness data relatively flat in B.C.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control's weekly update on respiratory illness data showed little week-to-week movement Thursday.
-
B.C. prison officials seize drone, drugs, weapons at maximum-security institution
Prison officials in British Columbia say an aerial drone was part of a cache of contraband items seized this week at a maximum-security institution in the Fraser Valley.