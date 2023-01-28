With break looming, Oilers won't look past Blackhawks

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, left, and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, left, and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption

When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island