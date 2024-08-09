EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Witnesses wanted in drive-by-shooting in Frog Lake

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
    RCMP are asking the public for help after a drive-by-shooting in Frog Lake on Friday.

    Mounties said a passenger in a grey 2007 Ford F350 pointed a long barrel firearm at a car and fired around 10 a.m.

    No one was injured.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964.

    Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.  

