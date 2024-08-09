Witnesses wanted in drive-by-shooting in Frog Lake

RCMP are asking the public for help after a drive-by-shooting in Frog Lake on Friday.

Mounties said a passenger in a grey 2007 Ford F350 pointed a long barrel firearm at a car and fired around 10 a.m.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.