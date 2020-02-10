EDMONTON -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in a collision with a semi-trailer truck south of Devon, Alta. Sunday, according to RCMP.

She was driving a pickup truck northbound on Highway 60, about 17 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, when she collided with the southbound semi at around 4:20 p.m.

Both the truck and the semi ended up in a ditch beside the southbound lanes.

The woman, a Thorsby resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

The collision closed Highway 60 for several hours as RCMP including a collision analyst investigated.

The roads were icy at the time of the crash, Leduc RCMP said. There were also reports that strong winds were blowing snow across the highway.

They are not releasing the name of the victim and no charges were expected as a result.