EDMONTON -- RCMP closed a section of Highway 60 southwest of Edmonton Sunday afternoon after a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup.

An RCMP officer on scene confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the crash was fatal, but didn’t have information on how many victims were involved.

Strong winds blowing snow across the highway were believed to have been a factor, he said.

RCMP were diverting traffic away from the crash site at Highways 60 and 39.