

CTV Edmonton





A 26-year-old woman has been charged after a murder in Janvier, Alta.

Police were called to a home on Tuesday after a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from serious injuries. She died at the scene.

Mounties arrested Eugenia Herman, 26, of Janvier later that day. She has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Wanda Cardinal, 37.

Herman will appear in court in Fort McMurray on Jan. 21. Police say they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the murder.

Janvier is about 410 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.