Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Whyte Avenue

A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday morning after she was hit by a vehicle while in a crosswalk on Whyte Avenue.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at 99 Street, according to Fire Station #6 Capt. Sean McCarten.

He did not know the extent of the woman's injuries.

The driver was not injured, he said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Cam Wiebe