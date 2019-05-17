A woman who was killed in a hit-and-run near Rocky Mountain House early Friday morning was a 39-year-old mother of five.

RCMP say the woman was struck by a driver at approximately 3 a.m. on May 17 on the Sunchild First Nation. She had been walking on the main road, approximately two kilometres west of the school road, when the collision happened. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the driver fled.

Police are investigating the fatal crash and have asked information to be submitted to Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.