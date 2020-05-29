EDMONTON -- Police are calling a woman’s death at a south Edmonton hotel a homicide.

The victim was identified Friday as 48-year-old Lisa Arsenault.

The update in the case follows an autopsy; previously, Edmonton Police Service only called it suspicious.

Officers were called to the Royal Lodge on Gateway Boulevard and 38 Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, Arsenault was found dead by a staff member inside of a suite.

Anyone who has information about her killing or whereabouts the hours before Sunday evening are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Sean Amato