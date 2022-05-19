Woman stabbed at downtown Edmonton LRT station

A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night after she was stabbed at Bay/Enterprise Square Station in Edmonton.

Police were called to the station on Jasper Avenue and 104 Street at 10:30 p.m.

The victim was expected to survive her injuries, Edmonton Police Service said. A man at the scene was also injured, but police said he was not stabbed and was treated on site by paramedics.

No arrests had been made by Thursday morning.