An Edmonton woman who fell through the roof of a convenience store during a theft attempt has been sentenced.

CTV News obtained surveillance video from Reddi Mart last month, which shows a man shoving Brittany Burke, 29, into the police officer as he tries to escape.

Burke then ran into the back room and crawled into the ceiling before crashing through the roof panels and into a store display.

The video showing her fall from grace was viewed by millions around the world and the subject of several parodies.

On Wednesday, Burke was handed a 15-day sentence, but received credit for time served and will not be going back behind bars.

She was convicted of obstructing a peace officer, breaching conditions and mischief damage under $5,000.

Her co-accused, 28-year-year Richard Pariseau, faces 11 charges including possession of stolen property, using a stolen credit card, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.



