EDMONTON -- The Mustard Seed hosted a day of pampering for inner city women Wednesday, to empower those that struggle with low self-esteem issues.

Women’s Empowerment Day was started by the Mustard Seed in 2019 as a way to uplift women that utilize its services.

“We would like to bring empowerment to women in our communities and the communities we serve,” said Sally Martin, a spokesperson for the Mustard Seed.

The event is a day of pampering, but also offers an opportunity for women to network with female entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Activities included manicures and massages, as well as makeup artists from London Drugs to give women mini-makeovers.

Organizers say it’s also a way to create a sense of unity and belonging to women who may be isolated otherwise.

“We are building relationships, we want to create a level playing field for everyone and this is just part of it,” said Martin.

“We hope the women can take some self-confidence with them.”

Melissa Fraser, a recovering addict, is dedicating her life to helping others.

“Especially abused women, because I’ve been abused my whole life. Over 20 years,” said Fraser.

The 39-year-old has been sober for eight months and is currently in treatment. She one day hopes to be a motivational speaker to share her story of recovery.

“This is the second time I’ve been here and I enjoy this because I like helping women, and myself obviously,” said Fraser. “It makes me feel good to help other people feel good.”

Volunteers from ATB Financial hosted a breakfast for the ladies. They say being able to help lift other women up made the day special.

“It shows that what we’re doing is right, the initiatives we have in the community, these type of events are the right thing to do. We need more of them. So just being able to support and be involved is great,” said Jammy Jorza.

Jorza said it’s not only about giving less fortunate women a day of pampering, it’s also about taking the time to get to know them.

“Each and every one of them has a story to tell, it’s just listening to their stories, getting to know them on a personal level and knowing that just being present here and listening means so much to them.”

About 70 women attended Empowerment Day.

The Mustard Seed hopes to make it an annual event.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Darcy Seaton