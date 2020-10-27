Advertisement
Worker killed at west Edmonton construction site: OHS
Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 4:45PM MDT
A worker is dead after being hit by a piece of equipment at a site in west Edmonton on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A worker is dead after being struck by a piece of equipment in a west Edmonton site Tuesday afternoon, Occupational Health & Safety said.
The workplace death happened in the area of Winterburn Road and Whitemud Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m.
OHS is investigating the death.