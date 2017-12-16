

John Cotter, The Canadian Press





A deal has been reached between the Alberta government and the union that represents guards at the Edmonton Remand Centre to bolster safety after a growing number of violent attacks on staff.

Correctional officers were so frustrated by the assaults that they locked the massive facility down Friday, keeping inmates in their cells.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees said under the agreement inmates will be released from their cells is smaller groups.

"Because of facility design, a high number of inmates are able to congregate outside of their cells at the same time, thereby increasing the risk to both inmates and staff for injury or violence," the union said.

"The parties agreed Friday that inmates will be released on a rotational basis, reducing this risk."

Union president Guy Smith said his members are pleased with the agreement that was reached after a meeting with Alberta Justice officials.

He said the two sides are to meet next week to come up with other ways to improve safety at the remand centre, which can house around 2,000 inmates.

"I think they (the guards) are pleased that there is recognition of their concerns and their suggestion of restricted inmate movement," Smith said in an interview.

"But there has to be longterm solutions as well."

Smith said there have been eight assaults on guards in the last few weeks, including an officer who was knocked unconscious and was sent to hospital.

"There seems to be a culture building among the inmate population that it is almost open season on correctional officers," he said.

Acting Justice Minister Marlin Schmidt said safety in correctional centres is important to the government.

"Correctional centres, by their nature, can be difficult and sometimes volatile environments to work in," Schmidt said in an email.

"Our government takes the safety concerns raised by staff at the Edmonton Remand Centre extremely seriously."

A government website says the Edmonton Remand Centre is the largest, most technologically advanced remand facility in Canada.

The union said about 800 correctional officers work at the jail, with about 150 guards on duty at any one time.

Last month, the union called for better safety measures to protect guards after officers were attacked at the Edmonton and Calgary remand centres.

Health and safety concerns prompted some guards at the Edmonton Remand Centre to stage an illegal strike in 2013.