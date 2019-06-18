

CTV News Edmonton





World champion boxer Jelena Mrdjenovich is returning the ring on Saturday to defend her two world titles.

She’ll be facing Italy’s Vissia Trovato, listed among the top 10 fighters in the world.

“From the footage that we’ve seen, she comes to fight,” Mrdjenovich said. “She comes to go to war. She comes for an entertaining fight so for me, that gets me really excited.”

Mrdjenovich is one of Canada’s most decorated athletes, with the most career fights of any female professional boxer in the nation.

“I feel better at 37 than I did at 25,” Mrdjenovich said.

Saturday’s match is her 51st fight, and she has no plans to quit.

"I mean, as amazing as it is to be an eight time world champion, I want to try and make it an even number. So let’s try and be a 10 time world champion.”

Mrdjenovich’s return to the ring is part of Saturday’s KO86 event at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Adam Cook