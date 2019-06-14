

CTV News Edmonton





World champion boxer Jelena Mrdjenovich is stepping back in the ring on June 22 for her 51st fight.

She will be defending her WBC and WBA Featherweight World titles against Italy’s Vissia Trovato in the KO86 event at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Mrdjenovich is Canada’s most decorated boxer. She has been fighting professionally for 17 years.

Her most recent fight was in April 2018. She won by a unanimous decision against Stephanie Ducastel of France.