

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Yellowhead Trail near 170 Street has reopened after police closed the area following a series of collisions.

All lanes in the area, including ramps onto and exiting the Yellowhead eastbound from 170 Street, were closed for approximately three hours Saturday morning.

Police responded to three incidents in the area of the Yellowhead and 184 Street. Two of three collisions involved fire rescue trucks, which were responding to the first incident.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Between midnight and 9 a.m. Saturday, EPS received a total of 18 reports of collisions: three hit-and-run collisions; three injury collisions; and 12 property damage collisions.

With another five centimetres of snow anticipated, police are advising drivers to slow down while travelling in the city as some roads remain slippery.