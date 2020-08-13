EDMONTON -- Tickets for the 2020 Covenant DreamLife Lottery went on sale Thursday, with more than 30 prizes available including a $2-million home in southwest Edmonton.

The custom-built 5,000 square foot home features a chef's kitchen, vaulted living and dining rooms, a walk-out basement, a three-car garage and lake views.

Luxury vehicles, vacation vouchers and a Split 50 pot are also available.

The lottery has been raising money to support local hospitals for more than two decades. In past years, funds have gone towards neonatal intensive care units, cancer treatment and support programs and more.

According to the Covenant Foundation, the money is crucial.

“This is a key fundraiser that helps us invest in new state-of-the-art equipment, innovative technology and compassionate programs for patients and families," foundation CEO Tracy Sopkow said.

Part of the proceeds from the 2020 lottery will go towards the much needed expansion of the emergency department at the Misericordia Hospital.

“Our current space is built for 25,000 people, and we’re seeing over 50,000 people at that site," chief medical officer for Covenant Health Dr. Owen Heisler explained.

The Grey Nuns hospital will also benefit from the 2020 lottery.

Tickets are available online, by phone at 780-944-2774 or 1-888-944-2774 or by visiting the Dream Home ticket desk.

The bonus prize deadline is Sept. 2, 2020 and the final deadline to buy tickets is Oct. 22, 2020.

The Covenant Foundation raises money for programs, services, research and equipment at the 20 Covenant Health facilities in Alberta.