Edmonton police confirmed Friday that the Medical Examiner had completed an autopsy in the city’s 19th homicide of the year.

Before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of Hermitage Road and 40 Street over a weapons complaint. Police arrived to find a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics treated the man on the scene and took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted Friday morning, and the Medical Examiner confirmed Justin Nicholas Allen, 28, died from gunshot wounds. Officials also confirmed that Allen’s death was a homicide, as police had reported Thursday.

EPS said detectives are still interviewing witnesses, and asked to speak with anyone who may have had contact with the deceased before he was killed.

Anyone with details on the events leading up to the death, or about the suspects, are asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).