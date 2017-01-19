Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Autopsy finds two killed in southwest Edmonton were shot
Police are investigating two suspicious deaths, after two people were found dead in this south side home on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 7:46PM MST
Edmonton police said Thursday that the cause of death had been determined in a pair of suspicious deaths earlier in the week.
On Tuesday, January 17, police were called to a home in southwest Edmonton where two adults were found dead.
The autopsies were performed Wednesday.
On Thursday, police said the two deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old woman, and a 74-year-old male.
Both died due to gunshot wounds – but police said the woman’s death was a homicide, while the man’s death had been deemed as non-criminal.
