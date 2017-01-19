Edmonton police said Thursday that the cause of death had been determined in a pair of suspicious deaths earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, January 17, police were called to a home in southwest Edmonton where two adults were found dead.

The autopsies were performed Wednesday.

On Thursday, police said the two deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old woman, and a 74-year-old male.

Both died due to gunshot wounds – but police said the woman’s death was a homicide, while the man’s death had been deemed as non-criminal.