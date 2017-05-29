Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
‘Come here we are taking you for a ride’: Strathcona RCMP seek suspects after girl approached
Victoria Formanski, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 3:53PM MDT
Strathcona RCMP is asking for the public’s help with a suspicious incident involving a child last Thursday.
Police said an 8-year-old girl was playing in the front yard of a Clarkdale Meadows residence around 5 p.m. on May 25when a blue truck pulled up.
The passenger allegedly jumped out and approached the child and said, “come here we are taking you for a ride.”
The child ran into the house and the truck and passenger sped off.
The vehicle is a four-door blue truck with gray and black rims, police said.
Police said the driver had curly hair and the male passenger is described as a 16 to 17-year-old with longer blonde hair and an earring in his left ear.
Two other occupants were in the backseat, RCMP said.
Police are looking to identify the individuals and request if you have any information to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
