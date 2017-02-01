A north Edmonton man said a racist and Islamophobic note he found on his car Tuesday morning has been reported to police.

Ahmed Mustapha found the note on his car – the anonymous note telling him to “learn how to park your car” and “Cant (sic) just tie your camel up anywhere over here…adapt or go back Abdul…”

“This is very rare to me and shocking,” Mustapha told CTV News on Tuesday.

“This stuff is out there and I’m not going to sit back and just let it happen.”

Mustapha said he filed a police report, claiming it was a case of hate.

Police confirmed the case had been reported, but it’s not clear if it will be handled as a hate crime.

This is not the first time Mustapha, an Edmonton resident for 25 years, has encountered racism in Canada – but he hopes raising the profile of incidents like this will prevent future cases.

“There may be people out there, that have sisters and mothers, and would maybe let this stuff slide and let this stuff go on,” Mustapha said. “I’m just trying to raise awareness so that…people don’t get away with it.”

