Climate change believers gathered around the world Saturday to persuade lawmakers to support their cause, on Donald Trump’s 100th day in office.

In Edmonton, around 100 people marched downtown and assembled at the legislature with signs urging world leaders to act on climate change.

“There’s lots of positive steps from governments and leaders around the world, but at the same time there’s still things like new fossil fuel infrastructure that’s being approved,” Edmonton Climate March organizer Hannah Gelderman said. “There’s still indigenous communities that aren't being listened to or respected, so those are things that absolutely need change.”

Thousands of demonstrators marched at the main event in Washington, D.C., along with another 300 cities across the U.S.