Police are looking for help from the public to identify four alleged suspects involved in weekend shooting death, and are asking witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

The investigation started after Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle, 22, was shot in the area of 118 street and 145 Avenue on Sunday, June 11, at about 4:40 p.m. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At first, police released photos of suspicious vehicles in connection to the case – but late Thursday evening, released photos of four alleged suspects in the shooting.

“We believe these four male suspects were directly involved in the shooting death of Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle,” Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen said in a statement. “With the public’s assistance, we are confident these individuals can be identified.

Police said some parts of the photos released by EPS were blacked out for ‘investigative purposes’.

Meanwhile, police believe additional witnesses with details on this case had not yet come forward – even though the incident took place during the day.

Investigators are also trying to find a dark-skinned male who was allegedly shot at, and then fled the scene, and police are concerned for his well-being – he is asked to call police as soon as possible.

Investigators are still trying to find the two suspect vehicles: a dark grey newer-model Dodge Durango and a black Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).