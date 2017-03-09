Edmonton police said Thursday that a man in his 20s had been arrested and was facing charges, including attempt to commit murder, in connection to a violent case of road rage.

Police said Jared Matthew Eliasson, 28, has been charged with attempt to commit murder, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and aggravated assault.

“Through our investigative means we came to the conclusion that that charge was warranted,” Staff Sgt. Christa Pennie said Thursday.

Back on Tuesday, March 7, that left a 34-year-old woman with two broken arms.

It’s alleged the woman was driving on 87 Street when she came upon a vehicle stopped in the eastbound lane, as she tried to turn onto 77 Avenue.

Police said she honked at the vehicle, and it pulled over, and then followed her as she drove home.

When she got out of her car to go inside, it’s alleged the driver of the other car ran up to her, and hit both of her arms with a crowbar.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Since then, she had surgery and is recovering in hospital.

He was arrested Wednesday, police said, following information and tips submitted by the public.

“It was quite amazing to watch how everybody banded together and I still am getting Crime Stoppers tips in relation to what people think,” Pennie said. “We got tips on social media and had people coming into the station, so it did affect a lot of people.”

Eliasson is scheduled to appear in court March 13.

With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith